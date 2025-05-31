Fire at Ameerpet, Patancheru; DRF teams rescue 25-year-old

HYDERABAD: Five teams from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) doused fires at two locations — Ameerpet and Patancheru — on Friday afternoon.

In Ameerpet, a fire broke out on the second floor of Divya Shakti Apartments, where the Agni Techni Script Creations dubbing studio is located, near Sarathi Studios. The DRF teams rescued a 25-year-old man, Rajesh Chowdary, from the studio.

The fire reportedly began around 3.30 pm due to a burst in the air conditioner compressor.

In a separate incident at Patancheru, the DRF and Fire department officials responded to a fire at a furniture godown. The blaze began while workers were welding an iron frame in a furniture-making unit. It later spread to an adjacent G+3 godown building.

Sources said both incidents were brought under control, and no casualties were reported.