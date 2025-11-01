Man arrested for sexually assaulting sanitation worker in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old drunk man allegedly sexually assaulted a 51-year-old GHMC sanitation worker on a foot overbridge in Erragadda in Hyderabad on the wee hours on Friday.

According to the police, the victim was on her way to work when she used a footbridge to cross the highway. At that moment, she was approached and assaulted by a man suspected of being intoxicated.

Later, based on a complaint by the victim, the Borabanda police arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, the victim has been sent to Bharosa centre for counseling and medical examination.

Further investigation is on.