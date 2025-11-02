Hyderabad's Ibrahimbagh lake is a breeding ground for mosquitoes

HYDERABAD: If it were not for the buzzing, biting and breeding frenzy, Ibrahimbagh Lake could easily be mistaken for a mosquito theme park. The once-majestic Pedda Cheruvu, now a hyacinth-choked, insect-infested puddle, shows that crores of rupees spent on restoration have done little to ensure proper upkeep.

“As much as Rs 22 crore was sanctioned by the then KCR government for lake restoration. Some work took place in 2018, like sewage diversion and creation of box drains, but since then, no proper maintenance has been done,” said environmentalist Madhulika Chaudhary to TNIE.

She explained that initial restoration efforts were about as enduring as a puddle in the summer sun. “After the sewage diversion, hyacinth started spreading again, and later, sewage was re-diverted into the lake. There’s no proper maintenance or treatment, and encroachments continued unchecked. The inlet nala, once 100 metres wide, is now barely five metres,” she added.

Locals attest to the mosquito madness, describing the population explosion across Manikonda and Neknampur. Shaik Aarif Mohammed, activist and general secretary of Citizens Council, said: “There is no summer or winter. Mosquitoes are a constant menace in Manikonda. Every season, the problem is the same. Despite multiple reminders to the authorities concerned, nothing changes.”