Harassed by uncle, teenager dies by suicide in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old girl died by suicide over alleged harassment by her paternal uncle at her residence in Petbasheerabad on Thursday. The girl’s father had reportedly taken a joint loan of Rs 5 lakh with his brother. A few months ago, he died by suicide.

After his death, the uncle pressured the girl and her mother for repayment and asked them to vacate the house so he could sell it.

Due to persistent pressure, on Thursday, she reportedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan. A death note was recovered in which she blamed her uncle’s harassment.

Based on a complaint by the deceased’s mother, a case has been registered under Sections 108 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).