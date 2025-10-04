Masqati scion booked over fatal accident in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 63-year-old man died and another person was injured in an accident after a car rammed into their two-wheeler near the Falaknuma flyover on Tuesday. The car driver was identified as Rehan Bin Ali Masqati, son of Congress leader and Masqati Dairy director Ali Masqati.

According to Bandlaguda police, on September 30 around 1.30 pm, Abdul Hasnath (63) and his friend Sajeed (55) went to Barkas on a scooter to meet a friend. After the meeting, they were returning home to Ali Bagh, Kalapather. At 4 pm, while passing Alhamdulilah Hotel near Al Jubail Colony, just before the Falaknuma flyover, a Fortuner car coming from behind hit their scooter.

Both men fell on the road. Abdul Hasnath sustained severe injuries to his head, knee, and abdomen, while Sajeed suffered a leg injury.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media. In the footage, the victims were seen falling into mud after being hit from behind. The occupants of the car involved in the crash, along with locals, helped wash off the mud and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

While undergoing treatment, Abdul Hasnath succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Sajeed is still undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint, Bandlaguda police registered a case under Sections 106(1) and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Friday, October 3.

Bandlaguda Inspector R Devender said that notices would be issued to the car driver.