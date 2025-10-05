Teaching with a passion and purpose

SIDDIPET : While some in the teaching profession seek extra work for extra income, Konka Shehkar sought only one thing post-retirement: his old classroom. The English teacher, who retired from Ghanpur High School in March, has returned not for a paycheck but for a purpose — to ensure his students don’t miss a single lesson.

Shehkar, who started working in 1998 and taught in Manoor, Chiliver and Alladurgam before settling at Ghanpur, continues to report to school every morning on time, just as he did before retirement. His wife, Anjali, is headmistress of the same school. Of their three sons, two work in the US in medical and IT fields, while the third is employed in Hyderabad.

“I thought it better to teach students than stay idle at home. This benefits them, especially since there was no English teacher in the school until recent promotions. Now that one has joined, I am sharing the burden with other teachers,” Shehkar tells TNIE, adding that he had informed his family about this commitment well before retiring.

For Shehkar and his wife, students remain central to their lives. He says he hopes to continue teaching for at least two more years. “He still teaches with the same passion and commitment as before, and I feel proud of him,” says Anjali.