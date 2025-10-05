This Telangana home gives orphans the licence to dream

KARIMNAGAR: For a child who has lost everything, a feeling of ‘home’ is the most precious gift. At the Kapil Balakuteer, a childcare institution, this feeling is woven into everything they do. This ‘home’ has emerged not just as a shelter, but as a home and community. Here, 86 children are finding family, purpose and the confidence to dream big — even as far as the civil services.
Set up under the Sankshema Charitable Trust in 2022, the ‘home’ supports the education and career growth of orphaned and semi-orphaned children in Karimnagar. The initiative began with a girls’ home, later expanding to a boys’ campus.
Many of the children lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, the Trust has been providing them education, accommodation and other kinds of support. So far, it has distributed over `13 crore in scholarships to more than 10,000 students pursuing higher education.
Recently, the Trust launched ‘Vidyavahini’, an initiative to support economically disadvantaged students. “Those who perform well in our talent tests will receive lifelong free education. Even if they wish to prepare for the Civil Services, the Trust will bear all expenses,” A Raja Reddy, vice-president of the Trust, tells TNIE.
“Education is the foundation for growth, and we are ready to spend whatever it takes to support these children,” adds Trust manager G Srinivas.
Beyond academics, Balakuteer promotes physical fitness through sports and games, organises tours twice a year and provides an atmosphere that builds confidence and self-reliance. The Kapil Group also channels its CSR funds towards the education and well-being of these children.
For students like Class 9 student Kunta Rithika, who lost her parents during the pandemic, Kapil Balakuteer feels like home. “They provide everything — it truly feels like living in a family,” she says. Another student, Manupati Anusri, adds, “They even teach us chess and karate — it makes us feel strong and capable.”