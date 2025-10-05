This Telangana home gives orphans the licence to dream

KARIMNAGAR: For a child who has lost everything, a feeling of ‘home’ is the most precious gift. At the Kapil Balakuteer, a childcare institution, this feeling is woven into everything they do. This ‘home’ has emerged not just as a shelter, but as a home and community. Here, 86 children are finding family, purpose and the confidence to dream big — even as far as the civil services.

Set up under the Sankshema Charitable Trust in 2022, the ‘home’ supports the education and career growth of orphaned and semi-orphaned children in Karimnagar. The initiative began with a girls’ home, later expanding to a boys’ campus.

Many of the children lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, the Trust has been providing them education, accommodation and other kinds of support. So far, it has distributed over `13 crore in scholarships to more than 10,000 students pursuing higher education.

Recently, the Trust launched ‘Vidyavahini’, an initiative to support economically disadvantaged students. “Those who perform well in our talent tests will receive lifelong free education. Even if they wish to prepare for the Civil Services, the Trust will bear all expenses,” A Raja Reddy, vice-president of the Trust, tells TNIE.