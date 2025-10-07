Man held for stabbing friend over Rs 33,000 loan dispute

HYDERABAD: Kanchanbagh police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old man in Shivlalnagar for allegedly stabbing his friend over a `33,000 loan dispute.

The accused, identified as Taher bin Abdullah Barrawar Ahmed, a salesman from Hafizbabanagar, allegedly lured his friend Shaik Saif on the pretext of repaying the money and then stabbed him multiple times in the neck and shoulder before fleeing around 5.30 pm on October 4.

Saif, who suffered severe bleeding injuries, was rushed to Owaisi Hospital. Police said the two were friends, but their relationship soured after Taher failed to repay most of the amount he had borrowed in 2024. Humiliated by repeated arguments, Taher allegedly planned the assault.

He first met Saif at Charminar and later attacked him.