Drug money laundering kingpin held with Rs 3 crore in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state anti-narcotics wing, Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), has arrested a kingpin, Dargaram Rataji Prajapati, allegedly involved in a Mumbai-based drug money laundering network, and seized `3 crore from him. Since the case was registered in June, a total of 25 persons have been arrested.

Officials said that during an earlier raid on Bharath Kumar Chaganlal & Company in Mumbai, Dargaram had fled and gone underground. Investigations revealed that he and his associates were using the firm as a front to channel drug proceeds from Nigerian cartels through hawala networks.

During interrogation, he corroborated details given by his associates Chetan Singh, Ronak Prajapati (Manager), and Chetan Mavji, who regularly collected cash from Bharath Kumar Chaganlal & Co for delivery to Nigerian cartel members. He also admitted that hawala offices operated outside Mumbai, including Javeri Chambers, Ratnapur, Ahmedabad (managed by Devji and Dilip) and Bharath Kumar Chaganlal & Co, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi (managed by Mukesh).

Agents Uttam Singh alias Jaswant, Kheema Ram alias Raju alias Rajlaxmi of Goa, and Chetan Mavji collected hawala money from Nigerian nationals, which Mavji then transferred to Nigeria under absconding accused Sunny Pascal. The funds were used to finance drug trade exports of fabrics, clothes, human hair, and other goods.

After collecting the money, Uttam Singh informed Chetan Singh, who coordinated with Bharath Kumar Chaganlal & Co. for cash collection and delivery to Nigerian cargo offices at Pydhonie and Mandvi in Mumbai.