Namrata Joshipura: Authenticity is always in fashion

Known for her sleek, modern aesthetic that seamlessly blends global silhouettes with Indian craftsmanship, Namrata Joshipura stands tall among India’s most prominent contemporary fashion designers. Since launching her eponymous label in 1996, she has become synonymous with futuristic fabrics, metallic tones, and a design language that’s bold yet minimal. Over the years, her collections have graced major fashion weeks in India and abroad, with celebrities and style icons drawn to her edgy, international sensibility rooted deeply in Indian artistry. In an exclusive conversation with CE at a YFLO (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) session, Namrata talks about her love for Hyderabad, the evolving landscape of Indian fashion, and what authenticity truly means to her as a designer.
Excerpts
How do you like the city?
I love Hyderabad. We’ve been selling here for 25 years, and it’s one of my favourite markets. The brand is much loved by the city, and we love Hyderabad equally. I’m always very happy to be here. I also have a past association with FICCI FLO. I was here last year for a FLO event as well, and it’s wonderful to be back — among such great company and illustrious panellists.
Your designs have a strong global aesthetic. How do you prevent the global from becoming generic?
By being authentic to your design sensibility. There’s never that fear when you stay true to your lane; doing what you’ve always done while keeping it relevant.
Indian craftsmanship is deeply artistic. While global markets expect scale, where have you chosen to compromise — design, craft, or scale?
Neither, because the market segment we cater to values, understands, and is willing to pay for artisanal workmanship. We continue to remain authentic to the brand while staying relevant to industry needs. So, in that sense, there’s no need to compromise.
Do you think Indian fashion will ever be perceived internationally as more than just a brand?
A hundred percent, yes. The narrative has already shifted. Even global fashion houses now have Indian ambassadors — Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra — something that was rare earlier. Why is that happening? Because the world is finally looking at India beyond its craft and clichés. When you stay authentic and clear about what your brand stands for, without chasing trends, your design direction remains strong and your customer isn’t confused.
How do you think technology and AI will change design?
I don’t think AI can replace the human mind when it comes to embellishment and handwork. Indian design is very craft-intensive, and that essence can’t be replicated. Of course, AI can be used to our advantage; for creating logos, patterns, or prints — but it can’t replace human craftsmanship. Unless, of course, robots start doing embroideries! (laughs)
Who would you love to dress or be inspired by?
Oh, Madonna! I love Madonna — she’s from my generation, extremely authentic and way ahead of her time. Her music is still relevant today. I also find Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton extremely stylish. There are multiple people I find inspiring — not just one.
What has been your most unfashionable influence in shaping your design?
Unfashionable influence? I’m a huge trekker. I love being in the mountains and surrounded by nature. I’ve been trekking since before I started designing, and I think that’s found its way into my work. So, the most unfashionable place: the mountains, nature, that altitude — has probably been my biggest unfashionable influence.
Do you think Indian women’s evolving lifestyles are pushing designers to rethink silhouettes faster than ever before?
Sort of, yes. A lot of women work now. I was just talking about draped sarees — women today are driving, riding scooters, studying overseas, and even wearing sarees for their graduations without anyone to help them drape it. Necessity drives invention, and that’s exactly what’s happening in fashion too.
What does fashion mean to you?
Fashion, for me, is a collective sensibility — of style, personality, emotion, and thought. It’s not just about what you wear. It’s also about what you think, what you’re exposed to, and what you create.
You’ve been in this industry for years. How has it evolved over time?
There’s far more competition now — many more players, options, and copies. But retail has also grown tremendously. We didn’t have this kind of network earlier. Today’s customer is very discerning, and it’s not just the metros anymore — it’s Raipur, Vijayawada, Jammu, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur. There are no boundaries now. It’s a great time to be a designer. We don’t need global validation to feel successful, the opportunity base in India itself is immense.