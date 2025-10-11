Namrata Joshipura: Authenticity is always in fashion

Excerpts

How do you like the city?

I love Hyderabad. We’ve been selling here for 25 years, and it’s one of my favourite markets. The brand is much loved by the city, and we love Hyderabad equally. I’m always very happy to be here. I also have a past association with FICCI FLO. I was here last year for a FLO event as well, and it’s wonderful to be back — among such great company and illustrious panellists.

Your designs have a strong global aesthetic. How do you prevent the global from becoming generic?

By being authentic to your design sensibility. There’s never that fear when you stay true to your lane; doing what you’ve always done while keeping it relevant.