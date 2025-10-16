Girl escapes sexual assault by jumping from moving auto in Hyderabad; accused arrested

HYDERABAD: A Class 6 student from Panjeshah escaped an alleged sexual assault by jumping from a moving auto-rickshaw on Tuesday. After she jumped, residents nabbed the driver and took him to the Malakpet police station.

Based on the complaint filed by the survivor’s mother, her 11-year-old daughter usually leaves for school at around 8.30 am and returns home by 4 pm, with her father typically providing the drop-off and pick-up.

On Tuesday, her father went to the school around 4 pm to bring his daughter home. However, a teacher informed him that a test was being conducted and that she had already returned home. Later, around 5.30 pm, the family received a call from the Malakpet police station informing them that their daughter was there.

The girl’s parents immediately went to the station. Upon seeing their daughter, they asked her what had happened. She informed them that she had left school early after her test finished. While she was walking home, an unknown auto-rickshaw driver approached her and claimed her father had sent him to pick her up.