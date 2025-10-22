Woman kills two kids, ends life in Telangana's Nalgonda

NALGONDA: A woman, reportedly driven by familial strife, took her own life and the lives of her two young children in Kondamallepally on Monday. The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Kunchala Nagalakshmi, her nine-year-old daughter Avanthika, and seven-year-old son Bhavan Sai. The family was originally from Janakaram village in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to locals, the couple had a quarrel on Sunday night after Nagalakshmi’s husband, Ramesh, returned home intoxicated. Following the argument, Ramesh allegedly left the house and could not be contacted, as his mobile phone was switched off.

It is believed that this abandonment led Nagalakshmi to the extreme act. Police have inspected the scene, and the Kondamallepally police have registered a case. An investigation into the incident is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)