EAGLE, NCB seize 500 kg ganja in Jharkhand; one held

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, EAGLE sleuths and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Ranchi Division intercepted a lorry carrying 500 kg of ganja worth `2.5 crore in Jharkhand and arrested the driver on Tuesday. The accused, Naseem Kamruddin (30), was allegedly transporting the contraband from Odisha to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on credible intelligence, the RNCC Khammam team tracked suspected ganja suppliers operating along the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha Border (AOB) region. They learnt that a truck would be moving a large consignment of ganja on the night of October 20 to evade police checks during Diwali.

A team maintained surveillance at the AOB border. The truck left Janpati village, Malkangiri district, Odisha, around 9 pm on October 20, heading to Varanasi. When the suspects diverted the vehicle northwards via the Biju Expressway to avoid checkpoints, the RNCC team relayed real-time updates to superior officers, who coordinated with NCB Ranchi.

The joint team intercepted the heavy goods vehicle at Simdega on the Ranchi–Rourkela Road. Receivers Mushthaq Khan and Arif, both from Haryana, are absconding.