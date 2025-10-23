Fraudsters ‘digitally arrest’ 79-year-old, cheat her of Rs 20 lakh

HYDERABAD: A 79-year-old retired teacher from Asifnagar was duped of Rs 20 lakh by cyber fraudsters who kept her under “digital arrest” for nearly a month. The suspects threatened her with legal action, claiming she was involved in a money laundering case.

According to the Hyderabad cybercrime police, the victim received a phone call from a woman posing as a police officer, who alleged that her bank account was linked to a money laundering case involving Canara Bank.

Soon after, the woman received a video call from a man dressed in a police uniform who identified himself as Sunil Yadav from the Delhi Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He showed her fabricated documents containing her Aadhaar number and a photograph of another person, claiming she was that person’s accomplice. The caller told her she would be arrested unless she cooperated with the investigation.

The fraudsters sent her two files labelled as court orders and a court petition, instructing her to keep her phone switched on at all times as she was “under digital surveillance”. They also warned her not to speak to anyone, saying the case was a “national secret”.

“They kept calling throughout the day, asking if I had informed anyone, including my son. The next day, they said I must attend a court trial,” the woman told the police.