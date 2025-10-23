Telangana CM Revanth Reddy sets 2-year deadline for OGH completion

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to complete the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital within two years. To speed up the work, he announced the immediate formation of a coordination committee comprising medical, police, GHMC, R&B and electricity officials.

The committee will carry out field inspections and meet once every 10 days to resolve issues and ensure timely progress, the chief minister said.

During a review meeting on Wednesday, Revanth examined the status of construction and the procurement of medical equipment for the upcoming facility. He instructed authorities to prepare plans for purchasing the latest equipment and directed engineering officials to design sufficient space for laboratories, rooms and installation facilities.

He also asked the R&B Department to develop proper road connectivity around the hospital to ease traffic congestion and prevent inconvenience to locals.

Directing senior police officials to draw up advance plans for security and traffic management, he said a senior officer would be appointed to monitor round-the-clock construction of each hospital and medical college across districts, including Hyderabad. All works, he said, must be completed by June 2026.