Man held for raping, killing woman in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Panjagutta police arrested a 38-year-old man, Y Reddappa, who fled after allegedly raping and killing a woman from Assam on October 22.

According to the police, the accused confessed to his involvement in the offence during interrogation.

Reddappa accosted the woman while she was sitting alone on the footpath at Greenlands, Begumpet, at 11.45 pm. He approached her and engaged in conversation, after which both went to a secluded area, where they had liquor.

According to his confession, the woman resisted when he tried to force himself on her. In the following scuffle, he throttled her, resulting in her death. After realising that she was dead, the accused fled from the scene.