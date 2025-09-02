Telangana CM pulls up HMDA officials over delay in issuing building permits

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed displeasure over delays in issuing permissions for multi-storey buildings, gated communities and other projects under the ‘Build Now’ scheme within the HMDA limits.

At a review meeting, the chief minister came down heavily on officials for negligence and directed HMDA Secretary K Ilambarithi to identify the reasons for the delays and take action against those responsible.

He also warned that several complaints were surfacing, particularly against irrigation officials, and said such lapses would not be tolerated. Revanth ordered an immediate LiDAR survey of tanks, canals and other water bodies in the HMDA area to collect comprehensive data and prevent disputes.

He further instructed the HMDA secretary to hold regular coordination meetings with GHMC, HYDRAA and irrigation officials to ensure quick clearance of building permissions.

HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and others attended the meeting.