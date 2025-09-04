Nailing dreams with Cute-icles

Food and drinks while getting your nails done? Sounds like a dream, right? Well, now you can experience it right in the heart of the city. On the fifth floor of Soumya Apartment in Ornate Banjara, Banjara Hills, Cute-icles The Nail Bar welcomes you with soft hues, sleek interiors, and the comforting aroma of freshly baked brownies. It’s not your typical salon; it’s a cosy little retreat where nails, mocktails, and memories come together.

Muskaan Agarwal has poured a year’s worth of planning, research, and heart into this space and it shows in every corner. Owning a nail bar was always on her mind, but it wasn’t until recently that the pieces began to fall into place. “I haven’t shifted away from interior design. Yes, I was always interested as I love doing my nails and all, so I was keen on opening this and had been planning it for a long time. I was looking for a good place but wasn’t sure if it would work, so I researched and studied. I’m also planning to open my interior office here,” she says.