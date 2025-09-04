Nailing dreams with Cute-icles

Food and drinks while getting your nails done? Sounds like a dream, right? Well, now you can experience it right in the heart of the city. On the fifth floor of Soumya Apartment in Ornate Banjara, Banjara Hills, Cute-icles The Nail Bar welcomes you with soft hues, sleek interiors, and the comforting aroma of freshly baked brownies. It’s not your typical salon; it’s a cosy little retreat where nails, mocktails, and memories come together.
Muskaan Agarwal has poured a year’s worth of planning, research, and heart into this space and it shows in every corner. Owning a nail bar was always on her mind, but it wasn’t until recently that the pieces began to fall into place. “I haven’t shifted away from interior design. Yes, I was always interested as I love doing my nails and all, so I was keen on opening this and had been planning it for a long time. I was looking for a good place but wasn’t sure if it would work, so I researched and studied. I’m also planning to open my interior office here,” she says.
Finding the right location turned out to be the toughest task. “Most of the time went into finding the right place. The interiors, including the glasswork and everything else, were completed in just 20 days,” Muskaan recalls. She hadn’t planned for a specific launch date, but once the space was finalised, everything moved quickly. “As soon as we got the place, we already had all the material and vendors ready. The place wasn’t on our initial list, but we were prepared. We just needed the space. The plan, the design — everything was clear in our mind. So once we got it, we had the 3D done and made it ready quickly. With the wedding season approaching, we had to start early,” she adds.
The execution, however, came with its own set of challenges. “The vendors, electricians, carpenters, they struggled with me a lot. They worked on their own timelines, and I had very little time because of the wedding season coming up. Plus, being on the fifth floor with small lifts made shifting materials through the stairs another challenge,” she shares.
Even finding a compact space in Banjara Hills wasn’t easy. “Most places here start from 1,500 sqft. I didn’t want a big space since this is something new I’m starting, and I wasn’t sure about the response. It was very difficult to find something smaller, but I specifically wanted Banjara Hills because it’s centrally located and convenient for everyone, including customers from Secunderabad,” she explains.
What sets Cute-icles apart is a first for Hyderabad — a nail salon that also serves food and mocktails. “Usually, people sit for at least one to one and a half hours to get their nails done. If there’s food available, people will definitely order. I’ve personally felt hungry during my own nail sessions, so I knew this would work,” Muskaan smiles.
The services at Cute-icles go well beyond manicures. “We offer normal extensions, temporary extensions, acrylic, chrome, cat-eye, gel refills, and glitter nail art. For the wedding season, we’ve even designed a bride on the nail, it’s trending now. We also provide manicures, pedicures, head, foot, and hand massages, along with finger food, mocktails, and brownies,” she says.
With her creativity, clarity, and calm, Muskaan has built something that feels more like a home than a salon. For every customer who walks in, Cute-icles isn’t just about pretty nails, it’s about feeling cared for.