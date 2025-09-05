Excess traffic violation fines challenged in Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday sought an explanation from the state government over allegations that the Hyderabad Traffic Police (HTP) is imposing fines in excess of the limits prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar, hearing a writ petition filed by V Raghavendra Chary, a private employee, granted a week’s time to the Government Pleader for Home to respond.

The petitioner challenged a challan of Rs 1,200 levied on his two-wheeler for “triple riding,” contending that Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act only permits a fine in the range of Rs 100-Rs 300 for such an offence.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the Hyderabad Traffic Police has been “on a spree of imposing illegal challans amounting to thousands of rupees,” acting with “malicious intent to generate revenue” instead of focusing on traffic regulation. “No citizen can be punished with fines other than lawful fines,” the counsel stressed.

The court has directed the state to clarify why fines contrary to the provisions of law are being imposed.