Miss the meal, mood won’t heal

We all know the old saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But what often slips under the radar is how much the timing of that meal matters; not just for our body, but for our mental health too. Doctors are now warning that eating breakfast late, or not at all, can quietly unsettle our mood, energy, and focus.
Dr Pragya Rashmi, consultant psychologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, explains why those missed morning meals can be more damaging than we realise. “Due to unstable blood sugar and hormone changes, eating breakfast late or skipping it frequently can have a major adverse effect on mood and mental health, frequently leading to increased levels of irritation, tension, and weariness,” she says. After an overnight fast, the brain relies on glucose. When that fuel doesn’t arrive on time, irritability and poor concentration are quick to creep in.
It isn’t just about a rough morning either. Over time, these habits may open the door to more serious struggles. “There is evidence that skipping or postponing breakfast raises the risk of anxiety and depression because these behaviours can cause cortisol surges, interfere with circadian rhythm, and deprive the body of certain nutrients that are necessary for maintaining neurotransmitter balance,” Dr Pragya points out. She adds that teenagers who miss breaks may be particularly susceptible to increased worry and psychological suffering
On the nutrition front, experts are just as clear. “Eating breakfast on time regulates metabolism, maintains stable blood sugar, and fuels the body for daily activities. It prevents fatigue and unnecessary snacking,” says Haritha Shyam B, chief dietitian at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.
Both experts agree that breakfast is as much about the brain as the body. Dr Pragya explains that, “Breakfast gives the brain energy and keeps neurotransmitter levels like dopamine and serotonin steady. This breakfast restores glucose that has been depleted over night, promoting neuron function and providing instant energy — both of which are critical for mental and emotional stability.” These chemicals are central to emotional balance, and breakfast helps restore them after the night’s fast. Haritha adds that timing plays a key role: “Ideally, breakfast should be eaten within one to two hours of waking up. A 7 am–9 am window suits most people.”
What you eat matters too. Haritha suggests whole grains, fruits, nuts, seeds, eggs, and dairy, highlighting the benefits of omega-3s and B vitamins for mental health. For those who can’t handle a heavy meal in the morning, she recommends starting small, “With a banana, soaked almonds, or a glass of milk. Train your body gradually instead of skipping altogether.”
For anyone who tends to delay or skip, Dr Pragya offers a simple reminder: “If you have erratic breakfast habits, try to be consistent by eating a healthy meal within an hour of waking up. To improve mood and brain function, prioritise nutrient-rich foods. If mornings are hectic, think about making easy, portable options to avoid skipping meals. Eating breakfast on a regular basis can enhance mood, vitality, concentration, and stress tolerance.”
In other words, those few minutes at the breakfast table could be one of the easiest ways to care for your mind every day.