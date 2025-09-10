Miss the meal, mood won’t heal

We all know the old saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But what often slips under the radar is how much the timing of that meal matters; not just for our body, but for our mental health too. Doctors are now warning that eating breakfast late, or not at all, can quietly unsettle our mood, energy, and focus.

Dr Pragya Rashmi, consultant psychologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, explains why those missed morning meals can be more damaging than we realise. “Due to unstable blood sugar and hormone changes, eating breakfast late or skipping it frequently can have a major adverse effect on mood and mental health, frequently leading to increased levels of irritation, tension, and weariness,” she says. After an overnight fast, the brain relies on glucose. When that fuel doesn’t arrive on time, irritability and poor concentration are quick to creep in.

It isn’t just about a rough morning either. Over time, these habits may open the door to more serious struggles. “There is evidence that skipping or postponing breakfast raises the risk of anxiety and depression because these behaviours can cause cortisol surges, interfere with circadian rhythm, and deprive the body of certain nutrients that are necessary for maintaining neurotransmitter balance,” Dr Pragya points out. She adds that teenagers who miss breaks may be particularly susceptible to increased worry and psychological suffering