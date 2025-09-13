Eight lives lost each day on NHs in Telangana in 2023

HYDERABAD: National Highways in Telangana have emerged as some of the deadliest roads in the state, claiming 3,058 lives in 2023 alone. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ latest report, Road Accidents in India – 2023, states that road accidents on National Highways account for nearly 43% of all road fatalities in the state. With an average of almost eight deaths per day, Telangana ranks ninth among Indian states in highway fatalities.

The figures highlight the disproportionate danger posed by highways. Although they account for just over 2% of the country’s road network, National Highways were responsible for more than 30% of India’s road accident deaths in 2023.

Telangana mirrors this trend, recording 8,103 accidents on its highways—up from 7,505 in 2022—while fatalities rose from 3,010 to 3,058. Among India’s million-plus cities, Hyderabad ranks sixth for accidents caused by overspeeding, with 2,624 crashes killing 288 people.

Overall, the state witnessed 22,903 road accidents in 2023, resulting in 7,186 deaths, about 4.8% of the national total, averaging 19 deaths per day. The high fatality rate on highways underscores where the real risks lie. Accident severity on these stretches remains elevated due to overspeeding, heavy traffic, and reckless behaviours such as wrong-side driving and red-light violations.

In 2023, 6,720 people lost their lives in 19,749 overspeeding accidents in Telangana, placing the state seventh nationally. Drunken driving caused 383 accidents and 122 deaths, placing the state fifth in alcohol-related crashes.