Assaulted by seniors, BTech student ends life in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide at a hostel in Narapally on Sunday night. The victim, a second-year BTech student at Siddhartha Institute of Technology, was found hanging in his room.

Police said the student, a native of Utnoor in Adilabad district, was harassed by senior students who forced him to consume liquor and accompany them to a bar. When the bar staff handed them a bill of `10,000, they insisted he pay, assaulting him when he refused. Unable to cope with the humiliation, he is believed to have taken his own life. Before ending his life, the student recorded a selfie video alleging harassment by his seniors and sent it to his father. Medipally police have registered a case.

The victim’s father expressed doubts about the circumstances of his son’s death, alleging it was not a suicide and demanding a probe and strict action against those responsible.