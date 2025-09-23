Assaulted by seniors, BTech student ends life in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide at a hostel in Narapally on Sunday night. The victim, a second-year BTech student at Siddhartha Institute of Technology, was found hanging in his room.
Police said the student, a native of Utnoor in Adilabad district, was harassed by senior students who forced him to consume liquor and accompany them to a bar. When the bar staff handed them a bill of `10,000, they insisted he pay, assaulting him when he refused. Unable to cope with the humiliation, he is believed to have taken his own life. Before ending his life, the student recorded a selfie video alleging harassment by his seniors and sent it to his father. Medipally police have registered a case.
The victim’s father expressed doubts about the circumstances of his son’s death, alleging it was not a suicide and demanding a probe and strict action against those responsible.
DRUNK, MENTALLY ILL MAN MURDERS PARENTS
Hyderabad: Under the influence of liquor, a 35-year-old mentally ill man allegedly murdered his elderly parents at their house in Neredmet on Sunday night. The suspect, had been living with his parents. Police said he attacked them with a stick, killing them on the spot. He had been undergoing treatment at the Government Mental Health Centre in Erragadda for the past few months, but his parents had brought him back home about a month ago. Neredmet police have registered a case,
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050, Tele Manas at 14416 (available 24/7), or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline at 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)