Drunk man held for murdering friend in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a 35-year-old man, Pathlavath Ravi, at Fathenagar Railway Station for allegedly killing Neelam Rajesh following a drunken quarrel.

Ravi, a daily wage worker from Balanagar, was noticed with injuries during routine checks. Investigations revealed that on September 18, he and the deceased consumed toddy and liquor at Miyapur and Kaithlapur.

An altercation reportedly began after Rajesh assaulted Ravi with a helmet, leaving him injured. Enraged, Ravi retaliated by hurling bricks at Rajesh, fatally striking him on the head, before fleeing by MMTS train.

Based on intelligence, the GRP tracked Ravi while he attempted to leave the city. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.