Drunk man held for murdering friend in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a 35-year-old man, Pathlavath Ravi, at Fathenagar Railway Station for allegedly killing Neelam Rajesh following a drunken quarrel.
Ravi, a daily wage worker from Balanagar, was noticed with injuries during routine checks. Investigations revealed that on September 18, he and the deceased consumed toddy and liquor at Miyapur and Kaithlapur.
An altercation reportedly began after Rajesh assaulted Ravi with a helmet, leaving him injured. Enraged, Ravi retaliated by hurling bricks at Rajesh, fatally striking him on the head, before fleeing by MMTS train.
Based on intelligence, the GRP tracked Ravi while he attempted to leave the city. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.
Illegal liquor, jaggery seized in raids
The excise department seized 125 bottles of premium liquor worth Rs 7.5 lakh during checks on Shamshabad highway. The liquor, illegally brought from Goa, led to notices being issued to 15 individuals involved in the supply chain.
Meanwhile, the department’s STF team intercepted a vehicle transporting jaggery from Hyderabad to Nagarkurnool. The raid led to the seizure of 2,010 kg of jaggery, 50 kg of alum, a DCM vehicle, and two mobile phones.
Two accused, Mahesh and Qasim, were arrested, while another, Maharshi, was linked to the case. The seized materials, valued at Rs 4.56 lakh, were meant for brewing liquor.