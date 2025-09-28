New project to offer Telangana prison inmates work opportunities

HYDERABAD: The Prisons Department on Saturday inaugurated a Public-Private Partnership Project at the Prison Agriculture Colony, Cherlapalli. Over 30 inmates will be engaged in the programme, earning meaningful wages to support their families.

DG (Prisons) Soumya Mishra said the project would also provide employment and training to released prisoners and open-air prison inmates.

The project features a yoga centre, adventure zone, mini golf court and farm-to-plate activities. A key component is the farming awareness programme, designed to introduce visitors, especially children and students, to cultivation practices and the role of agriculture in daily life. By engaging young citizens, the initiative seeks to instil values of sustainability, respect for nature and pride in agricultural heritage.

The facility was inaugurated by DGP Dr Jitender, who said it would inspire the younger generation to learn about farming.