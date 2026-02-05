Advocate allegedly murdered by brother over property dispute in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old advocate was allegedly murdered by her brother and his associates over a property dispute at Kethireddypally village in Moinabad mandal on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, Gotika Swapna, was practising at the Chevella court. Police said the dispute centred on a 10-acre land parcel shared between Swapna and her brother, Gotika Raju, allegedly against his wishes. Raju had earlier attempted to attack Swapna, and two cases had already been registered against him.

On Wednesday, Swapna and her mother visited their farmland along with a land surveyor. Raju allegedly rushed to the spot after learning about their visit. He, along with Veeresh, Shiva and Sandeep, reached the farm and attacked them with stones. One of the accused then allegedly stabbed Swapna in the neck, causing fatal injuries.

Swapna was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police apprehended four accused and will produce them before a court on Thursday.

Following the incident, advocates boycotted court proceedings and staged a protest outside Moinabad police station, demanding justice.