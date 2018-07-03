STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Maharaja's College murder: SFI leader Abhimanyu victim of Campus Politics

The Campus Front, PFI’s student wing, is being held responsible for the murder of SFI leader, Abhimanyu.

Published: 03rd July 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

SFI workers paying homage to slain SFI leader Abhimanyu while his body was being taken from Maharaja’s College to his residence at Vattavada, Idukki, on Monday | A Sanesh

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fringe outfits affiliated to hard-line organizations such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) have been gradually making inroads into Kerala campuses and disturbing an otherwise peaceful academic atmosphere for the last 5-10 years if the violence and murders reported from college campuses are any indications.

While the Campus Front, PFI’s student wing, is being held responsible for the murder of SFI leader Abhimanyu at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam on Monday, it was PFI workers who hacked to death an ABVP-RSS worker Shyam Prasad, 24, near Peravur in Kannur in January. In July 2012, Vishal, an ABVP activist at Christian College, Chengannur, was killed, this time too by Campus Front activists. Besides the gruesome incidents, clashes between Campus Front and other major student outfits were reported from campuses across the state in previous years.

SFI leaders said the PFI-Campus Front leaders implemented a ‘militant’ style of functioning inside campuses. “In Maharaja’s College, the front deployed leaders who were not students, but hailed from outside the district for coordinating its activities,” they said.

A 15-member gang who came to the college on Sunday night to paint graffiti for welcoming freshers is believed to have attacked Abhimanyu. The police seized eight motorcycles used by the assailants and are also checking whether those involved in the hand chopping of a professor in Muvattupuzha are involved.
‘Trained criminals involved’

ALSO READ | Finance Minister Isaac condemns violence on campus

M Swaraj MLA alleged trained criminals from neighboring districts were involved in Abhimanyu’s murder. “We have learnt only one or two of the persons involved in the attack are students, while the rest are trained cadre. It is common knowledge that similar persons were involved in the attack against the police in Edathala near Aluva,” Swaraj told reporters. Academician and former MG University Vice-Chancellor Syriac Thomas said the abolition of student politics had propelled the growth of communal forces inside the campuses.

“Communal divide is worse than political divide. The concept of an apolitical campus is irrational. Communal flare-ups in campuses are disastrous,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI Popular Front of India (PFI) SFI leader Maharaja’s College Abhimanyu murder
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Al Mashali
    PFI is same as banned SIMI - used for money laundering, murders and killings. Probe it deep. NIA must check its activities.
    2 years ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)
Sasikala may be released from Bengaluru prison on January 27
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
China's attempt to alter status quo unacceptable: Rajnath Singh in LS
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp