CBI court dismisses discharge petition 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI court in Kochi has dismissed a discharge petition filed by a hospitality agency based in Kottakkal and its managing director in a case related to a bribe paid for three-star re-classification of their hotel in 2011.

The petition filed by Corniche Hospitality and its MD V P Ajith Kumar was dismissed by the court.

The court ordered that the statements of witnesses along with the documents produced with the final report indicate sufficient grounds to indict the petitioners. The petitioners could not establish that the charges were groundless. Therefore, the contention of the petitioners that they are entitled to get an order of discharge is not sustainable, said the court.

