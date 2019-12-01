Home Cities Kochi

Fusing together a harmony in Kochi

Sanyog, a band comprising Indian, Iranian and Polish musicians, is merging cultures and discovering a new sound for the future.

Published: 01st December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

(From left) Sunaad Anoor, |albin mathewHami Keivan, Apoorva Krishna, Vinod Shyam (sitting) and Jerzy Maczynski

(From left) Sunaad Anoor, |albin mathewHami Keivan, Apoorva Krishna, Vinod Shyam (sitting) and Jerzy Maczynski

In October, the Kerala Museum in Kochi reverberated with the sounds of the violin, saxophone, cajon, drums, tambourine, piano, mridangam, hand cymbals, khanjari and the maraca. As part of the Beyond Kochi Sounds concert, the band Sanyog performed to a cheering audience.

The various instruments speak of the vast repertoire that the band boasts: Iranian pianist Hami Keivan, Polish saxophonist Jerzy Maczynski, violinist Apoorva Krishna (all three of them recently completed their master’s from the Berklee College of Music in Valencia, Spain), and Bengaluru-based Carnatic musicians Vinod Shyam and Sunaad Anoor. 

Apoorva has been the driving force behind Sanyog—what she decodes as: “A confluence of world genres, a collaboration, or a coming together.”  The group met for the first time in Bengaluru just three days before their Kochi concert and jammed together for 10 hours at a stretch. The majority of the compositions were created by Apoorva. There were two works by Hami who played the melodies of one of Iran’s notable composers, Abol-Hasan Saba (1902-57), as well as Iranian jazz while Jerzy played Polish jazz. 

For Jerzy, India has been a startling introduction. The streets, pot-holes, strays, honking buses, cars and autorickshaws, all enamoured him to the country, he says with a smile. “Not to mention,  the dusky beauties,” interjects Vinod.  

For the audience, the coming together of diverse cultures was a celebration. Alphons Joseph, Mollywood music director, says, “Apoorva is a trained Carnatic violinist and since she studied at the Berklee College of Music, she could bring a wide range of genres in her compositions. I was also very impressed by Hami, who introduced me to Iranian music. 

Even everyone coming together resulted in a new and unique sound. Something like different colours mixed together to form a new colour.” 

The Carnatic musicians, however, agreed that it was challenging to arrive at the same wavelength with Hami and Jerzy. Apoorva says, "I belong to the East but studied in the West, so I understood the difficulties for Vinod and Sunaad. The sounds were different. All of us were out of our comfort zones and improvising as we went along."

Apporva’s father Murali Krishna, who doubles up as the manager of the band, says, “Innovation is the key. It is a judicious mix of Indian classical, Iranian classical and Polish jazz. This is the music of the future. It will be accepted because cultures are uniting and music is at the forefront of this change.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Museum Beyond Kochi Sounds concert Sanyog band
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp