Document on waterfront buildings: Credai demands action

Ernakulam Collector S Suhas

Ernakulam Collector S Suhas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of a document, which contains details of 94 waterfront buildings in Kochi compiled by Ernakulam Regional Town Planning Office, being circulated on social media as a list of buildings violating CRZ norms, the office-bearers of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) Kochi chapter have approached District Collector S Suhas seeking stringent action against the culprits. 

“We have approached the collector to take strict action against the conspirators who cause unwanted fear in the public. It is a malicious campaign to target the builders who execute the projects with proper sanctions. Though it is a list of waterfront buildings in Kochi, they are being circulated as CRZ violations. There should be exemplary action against the individuals who share the documents on social media,” said Sunil Kumar, executive committee member, Credai Kochi.        

However, the collector clarified that no direction has been given to list out the CRZ violations. “The officials concerned have made the list of waterfront buildings only to check whether they violated CRZ norms. It is not a document of existing violations. We will consider legal action if it is being circulated wrongly,” the collector told Credai office-bearers.

The document titled ‘High-rise Buildings in CRZ Areas - Kochi Corporation’ has details such as images, approximate distance from a water body, etc.  

