A long wait for Kochiites

KOCHI: While the work has picked up in other municipalities, it is yet to start in the Kochi corporation limits. While the IOAGPL authorities claim they have a government order (GO) which permits them to carry forward the road digging and restoration process, the non-cooperation from the corporation is hindering the work.

“The GO has given the nod to do the digging and restoration on our terms. It stipulates setting aside 10 per cent of the amount incurred for road work as a bank guarantee in favour of the issuing authority, in this case, the Kochi corporation. For the work to move forward, we need to conduct a survey jointly with the civic body, which has not happened yet. Only if the corporation steps forward can the work begin in the city limits,” said an IOAGPL source.

Meanwhile, P M Harris, chairperson, Works Standing Committee, said the corporation had given the in-principle nod for the work in November 2018. “We have given the permission. It is up to IOAGPL to say why the work hasn’t started yet,” he said.

Till June 2019, IOAGPL has carried out the work to set up regulators and meters at 13,000- 14,000 homes which expressed interest in the project in the six municipalities. Over 41,000 homes have applied for connections in the district.