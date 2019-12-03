Home Cities Kochi

EVM Chargers win maiden Amateur Badminton League

EVM Chargers emerged winners at the first edition of Amateur Badminton League held at Regional Sports Centre at Kadavanthra, recently. 

Published: 03rd December 2019

EVM Chargers, which won the maiden edition of Amateur Badminton League, with the trophy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: EVM Chargers emerged winners at the first edition of Amateur Badminton League held at Regional Sports Centre at Kadavanthra, recently. The team defeated DD Tigers in the finals, which saw the champions netting a cash prize of `1 lakh. Ten teams took part in the event. 

At the valedictory meet on Sunday, City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare honoured Joy P Antony who was selected the coach of the Indian Junior Badminton team. Sunitha Rao and Thompson Peter were adjudged as the emerging player and stylish player, respectively, of the tournament. 

The event, which began on November 26, was inaugurated by District Collector S Suhas. Dhronacharya Award winner U Vimal Kumar was felicitated at the function.Vimal Kumar had hailed the tournament saying it is probably the only platform for amateur badminton players in the country.

