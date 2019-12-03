Kochi gas project back on track

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After a long lull, the work on the city piped gas project undertaken by the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL) has restarted in the district, ending apprehensions about its fate. The project, which took off officially in 2016, had been limping since May due to heavy rain and flood. Only 1,200 houses have been provided with the piped gas connections till now.

Said a source with the IOAGPL, “We have restarted the digging work in Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipalities. Already, over 1,200 houses in Kalamassery have got piped natural gas (PNG) and they are very satisfied with the service. There was an inordinate delay in completing the work due to the heavy rain. We were helpless as the district received heavy showers in both 2018 and 2019. Now that the rain has subsided, we could finally restart the work.”

While the work has begun in these two municipalities, it is yet to restart in Maradu, Eloor and Aluva. “We have held talks with them. There is no hindrance. These civic bodies have extended full support and the road-digging work will begin in no time,” he added.

Already, over 1,200 houses in Kalamassery have got piped natural gas and are paying the monthly charges as per readingTill June 2019, IOAGPL has carried out the work to set up regulators and meters at 13,000- 14,000 homes which expressed interest in the project in the six municipalities.