By Express News Service

KOCHI: Besides the recognition it earns, it is the changes that his work ushers in the society that excites a writer, said K Vaidyanathan, Chief Editor of Dinamani. He was speaking at the Leela Menon Media Award Ceremony held on the sidelines of Kochi International Book Festival on Monday.”Never let language and memories fade away, for it would mean the end of all values and virtues. This won’t be beneficial for the future,” said Vaidyanathan.

He presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to senior journalist P Balakrishnan at the event. “Getting their works published made journalists from the older generation happy. The salary was just a bonus for them. We don’t know if things are the same now. But, I believe that over 70 percent journalists today find satisfaction in having their work showcased in front of people. Unlike, other professions, a journalist often gives priority to social causes,” added Vaidyanathan.