New buildings soon for isolation, chronic wards at GH  

The buildings that housed the isolation and chronic patient wards in  Ernakulam General Hospital will be demolished for reconstruction soon.

The dilapidated isolation and destitute ward of Ernakulam General Hospital  A Sanesh

KOCHI: The buildings that housed the isolation and chronic patient wards in  Ernakulam General Hospital will be demolished for reconstruction soon. The 50-year-old buildings, which are in a dilapidated state, have been housing old and ailing patients in an unsafe environment for some time now. According to Dr A Anitha, superintendent, Ernakulam General Hospital, the reconstruction work will be carried out with the funds allocated by Hibi Eden in 2018, when he was the MLA.

Subsequently, the hospital has stopped admitting patients to these wards. According to authorities, thousands of patients visit these wards on a daily basis. The beds here have corroded and the buildings leak during rain. “The work needs to be started before the condition of buildings worsens. It will begin once the remaining patients are discharged,” said Anitha.

Hibi Eden had allocated Rs 1.98 crore for the work. The administration is planning a  three-storeyed building on the land. “The existing buildings have to be demolished and the land has to be cleared. Then, the PWD will float a tender and the new building will be completed within two years,” added Anitha. 

The isolation ward houses destitute wards for men and women. Around 10 patients already took discharge and moved to other hospitals and charity organisations. Currently, the ward has 10 inpatients, eight male and two female. “Being one of the busiest hospitals in the district, it doesn’t have the space to accommodate the patients in other wards.

That’s why the patients are being directed to other hospitals like Kalamassery Medical College, Karuvelipady Hospital and other charity organisations. The superintendent has already issued the directive to all hospitals, organisations and social workers to refrain from bringing patients to the ward,” said K J Peter, chairman, Rosary Divine Charitable Trust, who is taking care of the patients in the ward for around 17 years. He added that the reconstruction of these wards are necessary.

According to Dr M K Kuttappan, district medical officer, if a patient comes to the hospital, the authorities will take all measures to move them to another hospital where proper treatment will be given. Cancure Foundation, an NGO, will be opening a facility in February at Ochanthuruth, Vypeen, where the patients from General Hospital will be accommodated. 

