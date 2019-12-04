Celebrating a decade of niche craftsmanship

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Annual Handmade Collective, a unique festival dedicated to promoting handcrafted items celebrated its 10th year by showcasing arts, crafts and installations themed ‘harmony’. Over 50 artisans will come together at the David Hall Art Gallery and Café from December 5-8, with a wide range of products and master craftsmen workshops.

The entire proceeds from sales go to the creators and there are no commissions. The exhibition includes pattachitra, a traditional, cloth-based scroll painting, miniature art, Madhubani, surpur art and sanjhi art. Clothes and garments using multiple fabric and printing will also be available, including shibori, batik, ajrakh, and hand block printing.

Hand embroideries from Kutch, Pokhran pottery, khadi clothes, natural dyes, silver filigree work and dying crafts like kawad making and patwa threadwork are also featured. There are specific handloom weaves like Moolkalmuru (the Kanjivaram equivalent of Karnataka), Pattedu Anchu and Hubli Saree alongside Ikats from Odisha and Ahimsa Silk from Bihar.