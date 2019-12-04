Centre’s Swachh Campus award for Rajagiri College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajagiri College of Social Sciences (Autonomous), Kalamassery has been ranked second among the cleanest higher educational institutions in the country in the Residential Colleges-UGC category, in the annual Swachh Campus Ranking 2019 for higher educational institutions, held under the auspices of the union ministry of human resource development.

The rankings are based on a sustainability audit of campus greenery, solar power use, rainwater harvesting, waste management, sewage treatment plant, cleanliness and maintenance, toilet adequacy, and community outreach in promoting the ‘swachh’ culture.

The inspection at the campus was held on August 30. R Subramaniam, secretary, MHRD, presented the award to principal Binoy Joseph, who received it on behalf of Rajagiri at a function held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The annual Swachhata Ranking awards for the cleanest and most hygienic higher educational institutions is an exercise by the Centre. All institutions in the higher education system are expected to participate in the exercise and all Centrally-funded educational institutions receiving grants should necessarily participate.