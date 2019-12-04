Home Cities Kochi

Contractors to repair damage caused to nearby houses in Maradu

Fort Kochi sub-collector says companies to initiate repair work after completing controlled implosion. Videos taken of damage caused by demolition till date

Published: 04th December 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Workers demolishing the inner walls of Alfa Serene apartment complex | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Maradu municipality has tasked the firms roped in to raze the controversial apartment complexes with repairing any damage that the demolition may cause to nearby houses.The move comes amidst concerns raised by nearby residents about their homes developing cracks due to the controlled implosion being carried out at the complexes.

Residents living near Alfa Serene
shifting to an alternative location
to escape the dust | FILE PIC

“The firms have agreed to repair the damage caused to nearby houses. They will initiate repair works right after completing the controlled demolition. We have took videos of the damage the implosion has caused till date,” said Snehil Kumar Singh, the Fort Kochi sub-collector who is in charge of the demolition.  

He said he had not received any request for rent payment from nearby residents so far. “Though we have promised support to those who wish to relocate prior to the demolition, no such request has been received. As of now, two families have shifted and we will look into their cases in the coming days,” Singh said.       

The contracting firms will appoint a safety officer to submit daily reports of the demolition, he said.
“The officer will be a technically qualified person, who can supervise the entire demolition process. Till he or she takes up charge, I have stopped major demolitions of the second tower of Alfa Serene. The minor internal works will continue. I have asked the firms to ensure that no injury is caused to the labourers working on the site or the neighbours,” said Singh.He said Vijay Steels and Explosives, one of the contracting firms, violated several directives throughout the demolition.

“Vijay Steels didn’t follow our directions. We asked them to take safety measures like covering floors on which they are working and ensuring that the workers do not throw concrete waste to the ground. Spraying of water was not being done, while the metal sheet barricading was completed recently. All the safety measures have been taken now,” he said.

With nearby residents starting to shift to safer places, Singh said the municipality will help them in the same.“Following the recommendations of local self-government minister, we have decided to take care of nearby residents willing to shift. The municipality will handle their applications,” he said.

Vibration test
The government is in talks with IIT Madras and private agencies to carry out the ‘vibration test’ recommended by the expert committee, said Singh. “The responsibility of bearing the expense of the test is yet to be finalised. The contracting firms do not have the right to demand more money for it,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats demolition
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp