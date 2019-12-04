Cracks not due to ongoing demolition work: Sarwate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: SB Sarwate, the state government’s official consultant for the Maradu demolition who is yet to visit the site after the work on razing the high-rises to the ground started, on Tuesday said the cracks on the walls of the buildings situated nearby are not linked with the ongoing demolition. He was speaking on the sidelines of the technical seminar on ‘Controlled Implosion’ organised by the Institution of Engineers India (IEI) here on Tuesday.

“If we inspect the houses situated near these high-rises, every house will have a crack. People’s concerns are due to ignorance. The work being carried out there doesn’t leave any scope for inflicting damage on the structures nearby. I will inspect these homes on Wednesday,” said Sarwate.