Gastronomical delight awaits foodies at Kochi Design Week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 100 dishes by 20 restaurants will tingle the palate of the visitors at the Kochi Design Week (KDW) 2019, being organised by the Department of Information Technology of the Kerala Government in association with Asset Foundation here from December 12 to 14.The food festival has been planned to create awareness about food design and popularise the traditional cuisine of Kerala. These popular dishes will be selected from 20 restaurants in and around Kochi to be showcased during the summit at Bolgatty Island. Visitors can savour their favourite delicacies at a reasonable price on all three days of the event.

Entry to the food festival, being held in association with the online food delivery app Swiggy, is free after 6 pm. “The design for food has gained traction with the introduction of online food apps in the state,” said M Sivasankar, IT Secretary, Kerala Government. “When tasty food items are presented with a design, their commercial value increases manifold,” he added.

Arun Balachandran, Special Officer of Design Week and CM’s IT Fellow, said the design of sadhya in the banana leaf may be one of the rarest in the food world. “The food festival will demonstrate that design aspect can be applied in all sectors, which is in tune with the concept of ‘design for everything,’” he noted.

There will also be a workshop for food styling to prepare signature dishes and delicacies on December 12. The delicacies of Kochi will be given priority at the festival along with favourite dishes from other areas of Kerala.For registrations, visit http://kochidesignweek.org