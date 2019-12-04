Help sought for treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 32-year-old man undergoing treatment for blood cancer at Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram seeks financial help to cover treatment and medicine costs.

The patient, M Anil, from Purappuzha has been undergoing treatment for the past eight months at RCC. All his treatment expenses were being met by his friends and people from his village. To help Anil’s family which is struggling to find money to meet both the treatment expenses and also the day-to-day needs, a committee has been formed under the leadership of ward member Bindu Benny. Anil, who works as an aluminium fabricator, lives with his mother in a rented house.

A joint account has been opened at the Federal Bank branch here in the names of Anil’s mother Krishna Kumari and convener Bindu Benny. A/C number: 10550100122938, IFSC code:FDRL0001055.