Seven years on, another doctor awaits a refund of Rs 11 lakh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Getting back the money, which someone lost due to an online fraud, from his/her bank is no easy task. Just ask Dr Shabbir Khan.

In the seven years since cyber criminals swindled a total of `11.14 lakh from his bank account in a single day in 2012, the oncologist at Lakeshore Hospital has been engaged in a legal battle with his bank to get the money back.

“In 2016, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission passed an order in our favour. However, the bank filed an appeal against the order before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and the case is still pending,” said advocate P K Mani, the counsel for Dr Khan.

“Though the bank has remitted the compensation amount with the commission, the complainant (Dr Khan) will receive the money only after the national commission settles the case,” he said.

Thomas Mathew, a technical employee at the same hospital who lost `40,000 in October, is also waiting to get his money back.

“The bank told me that they need at least four months to process my complaint for making the payment. When I approached them recently, I was told that they will start the payment process only after receiving a copy of the FIR from the police. I hope the bank will expedite the process and make the payment soon,” he said.