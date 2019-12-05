‘Clean Marine Drive walkway today’

Home Cities Kochi

He alleged the civic bodies failed to ensure proper upkeep of the Marine Drive area despite the court issuing half a dozen orders in the past four months.

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over the lackadaisical attitude of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Kochi Corporation in maintaining the Marine Drive walkway, the High Court on Wednesday asked the civic bodies to remove garbage from the area by Thursday. A division bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar also directed the corporation to ensure that apartment complexes along Marine Drive have proper sewage treatment plants. 

The court issued the directive while considering a petition filed by Ernakulam resident Renjith G Thampi who sought initiating contempt of court proceedings against GCDA secretary Jinumol Varghese and corporation secretary R S Anu. He alleged the civic bodies failed to ensure proper upkeep of the Marine Drive area despite the court issuing half a dozen orders in the past four months.

In a directive it issued on July 15 based on a petition by Renjith, who is a member of Environmental Monitoring Forum, the court had asked the corporation and GCDA to ensure that apartment complexes along Marine Drive did not dump garbage in the backwaters. It had, among other things, ordered that toilet complexes should be built along the 2.5-km-long walkway and street lights should be installed.

Illegal parking on Goshree bridges: HC seeks view of police commissioner
Kochi: The High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Kochi City Police Commissioner on a petition seeking steps to prevent illegal parking of vehicles on both sides of Goshree bridges at the entry point to Vypeen island. The court also directed Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) and Elamkunnapuzha panchayat to submit their views.

The order was issued on a petition filed by Elamkunnapuzha panchayat residents’ associations apex council secretary P K  Manoj, alleging that the authorities were not taking steps to curb the illegal parking of vehicles and encroachment by vendors on both sides of the bridges, which was leading to traffic blocks.

