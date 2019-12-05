Home Cities Kochi

Cochin International Boat Show to kick off on Friday

CIBS 2019 to be held at Willingdon Island will attract buyers from the leisure, marine, tourism, fishing and other related industries

Published: 05th December 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second edition of Cochin International Boat Show (CIBS) 2019 will be held at Samudrika Convention Centre, Willingdon Island, from Friday to Sunday. CIBS 2019 will attract buyers from the leisure, marine, tourism, fishing and other related industries.

Kochi-based Cruz Expos is organising the event with the support of Union Micro Small & Medium Enterprises Ministry; Southern Naval Command (SNC), Kochi, as well as Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Kerala chapter.

This year, concurrent with the main exhibition, Cochin Motorboat Rally, a motorboat rally organised in cooperation with SNC, will be held in the Willingdon Island backwaters on Friday. The route is ‘The Adventure Trail’, a 21 nautical mile-long course (38.892km) which will take participants through the backwaters of Kochi.

The route commences from the Cruiser Wharf Terminal and cross several key landmarks of the city including the naval jetties, Cochin Shipyard, Thevara ferry point, Cochin Yacht Club, Le Meridien Hotel and Vembanad Lake.Motorboating enthusiasts have been invited to take part in this event.

In addition to mainstream craft such as trailer boats, sports boats and luxury sailing and motor yachts and super yachts, CIBS also includes waterskiing and wakeboarding, kayaking, scuba diving, fishing and more.

Many to attend
Besides boat suppliers, the event will be attended by other stakeholders in the recreational and leisure boating market. They include marinas, engines, navigational and other systems, equipment and other supply and service providers. 

