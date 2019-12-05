Home Cities Kochi

KSU protest march turns violent

The protest march taken out by KSU in the city on Wednesday, against the attack on a first-year BA Music student of Maharaja’s College, turned violent with police using force to disperse the protester

Published: 05th December 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police remove KSU activists who took out the march on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The protest march taken out by KSU in the city on Wednesday, against the attack on a first-year BA Music student of Maharaja’s College, turned violent with police using force to disperse the protesters.
The activists were demanding the arrest of those involved in the attack on Ajas, 23, who is also KSU Paravoor block president. He was allegedly physically assaulted for an entire day by SFI activists on Monday inside Maharaja’s College hostel and Government Law College hostel. 

KSU district vice-president Bhagyanand said the activists also demanded a police raid at the hostel to flush out all anti-social holed up inside. According to Ajas, the incident took place on Monday at 9pm. “I was going to see my friend at the hostel. On the way to his room, I saw a group of SFI activists in the corridor discussing something. They were in an inebriated condition. They saw me and, recognising that I am a KSU leader, began thrashing me,” he said.

He said he ran out of the hostel to MG Road. “However, they chased me on bikes and forced me on one before taking me to the Government Law College hostel where I was beaten up again. They then took me to Maharaja’s College hostel and locked me in a room,” he said. Maharaja’s College principal K Jayakumar, told TNIE that he was not aware of the issue and had not received any complaints. 
T G Ajitha, principal, Government Law College, said, “A report has been sought from the hostel warden.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSU Protest
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp