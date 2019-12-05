KSU protest march turns violent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The protest march taken out by KSU in the city on Wednesday, against the attack on a first-year BA Music student of Maharaja’s College, turned violent with police using force to disperse the protesters.

The activists were demanding the arrest of those involved in the attack on Ajas, 23, who is also KSU Paravoor block president. He was allegedly physically assaulted for an entire day by SFI activists on Monday inside Maharaja’s College hostel and Government Law College hostel.

KSU district vice-president Bhagyanand said the activists also demanded a police raid at the hostel to flush out all anti-social holed up inside. According to Ajas, the incident took place on Monday at 9pm. “I was going to see my friend at the hostel. On the way to his room, I saw a group of SFI activists in the corridor discussing something. They were in an inebriated condition. They saw me and, recognising that I am a KSU leader, began thrashing me,” he said.

He said he ran out of the hostel to MG Road. “However, they chased me on bikes and forced me on one before taking me to the Government Law College hostel where I was beaten up again. They then took me to Maharaja’s College hostel and locked me in a room,” he said. Maharaja’s College principal K Jayakumar, told TNIE that he was not aware of the issue and had not received any complaints.

T G Ajitha, principal, Government Law College, said, “A report has been sought from the hostel warden.”