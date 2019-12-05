Live in green

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There is something about lush green plants and trees that automatically comforts all of us. This is why a long walk in the park clears our mind. But many a time, returning to our homes immediately makes us realise the confines of concrete walls. Thrissur-based architect couple Lijo Jose and Reny Lijo have a solution to this. Specialising in creating biophilic interiors inside contemporary homes, their project named ‘Regimented House’ in Tirur, Malappuram, is an eclectic approach to remodelling. “Plants and trees grow tall eventually and help block harsh light and glare from interiors. Airconditioning your house only makes it temporarily cosy. We try to change the internal climate of your living space,” says Lijo, adding that cross ventilation and greenery can improve the quality of life of residents.

To create The Regimented House, Lijo and Reny transformed a seemingly large plot of 2.45 acres, populated with a variety of trees. The area was to be shared between the client and his brother, who had an existing house on site sans a compound wall in between. An informal pedestrian path connecting the back of the house to the main road literally cut the site into two. The clients were particular about their privacy while adopting nature as much as possible.

The duo started by extending the front yard and backyard and demarcating them with hard landscape grids. A grid layout was designed to accommodate landscaped open courtyards and to soften the otherwise bold presence of the existing building.

“We designed the layout with simple, yet robust blocks placed one above the other, separated by a large double height landscaped courtyard acting as a buffer between them. A landscaped entry court was added to blur the transition between the verdant landscape and the seemingly rigid building,” says Reni.

The ground floor of the primary bay houses the living spaces while the secondary bay has the two bedrooms, one on each floor accessible by a staircase. A bridge-like structure placed in the central court informally connects the two. The layout of the house ensures that there is enough cross ventilation to keep the indoor temperature low all year. “Wind is like a thief. It doesn’t enter your room unless there is an exit. With this house, each open window has an opening opposite for air to travel through,” says Lijo. _

Lijo and Reny prefer using a natural palette with subtle colours in their design. With this one, they have majorly used glass and wood, apart from perforated corten steel and GI pipes on the large grid-like openings to improve ventilation. “If a house has overpowering details; if something like a painting or a bright wall distracts you from its spaces, then that is a failed design. With The Regimented House, you walk in and feel the nature and freedom of the outdoors. We think it makes a delightful difference,” concludes Lijo.

Going with the wind

