Of nature and nurture

KOCHI: Austin Konchira has been Mahinth Gokul’s mentor since Mahinth was 13. The two artists collaborated recently to organise ‘Duality’, a painting exhibition that concluded on Wednesday at Alliance De Francaise in the city. Mahinth used oil paints, watercolour and acrylic to portray the subtle movements of nature. Two of his paintings were created on a non-biodegradable plastic surface. Mahinth feels that painting on plastic helped bring out the intensity of the colours. “Plastic is supposed to last up to 2,000 years. Another advantage is that oil does not stick to the surface since it’s non-absorbent,” said Mahinth whose forte is to create abstract and expressionist works.  

Mahinth Gokul and Austin Konchira

Mahinth completed his master’s from Singapore where he studied figurative art under the guidance of a tutor. Presently based in the US, he continues to study at Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and Fleischer Art Memorial, Philadelphia. The paintings displayed at the exhibition are part of the movement series done by Mahinth. One of the paintings resembles the image people see when they look out of a moving train. “I have tried to create a hazy feel to the work,” he said. Mahinth’s paintings try to depict different seasons and the changing topology of the earth.   

The importance of machines in modern life is the focus of Austin’s series, who is an alumnus of the College of Fine Arts. “I used to concentrate on figurative art when I was a student,” said Austin. It was only after 1985 that he started making surrealistic paintings. Subsequently, he held his first exhibition in 1992 at Alliance Francaise, Trivandrum.

He has also held exhibitions at the Galerie Hendrik Bekkman in Holland, galleries in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Austin next plans to exhibit his works at Durbar Hall Art Centre in Kochi and at the Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi and the Lalithakala Akademi art gallery in Thrissur.

