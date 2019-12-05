Home Cities Kochi

Ruckus over Sarwate’s comments on cracks

When he visited the apartments on Monday, we literally begged him to inspect our homes before finalising his statements.

Published: 05th December 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Demolition expert S B Sarwate inspecting the flats along with sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh and other officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following his controversial statement on the development of cracks, nearby residents of controversial Maradu highrises have come down heavily on demolition expert and state government consultant SB Sarwate during the meeting. 

“The comments by the government’s official consultant that the development of cracks was due to natural causes will indirectly support contractors and help them escape from the responsibility of repairing our homes. When he visited the apartments on Monday, we literally begged him to inspect our homes before finalising his statements.

We hope his stance won’t adversely affect us in getting the assured insurance coverage,” said Harishchandrasai, who shifted from the area after deep cracks developed in his home. Earlier, Sarwate unofficially visited the homes on Wednesday morning and inspected the affected homes. 

“Even the municipality chairperson was unaware of his visit. We rushed to the site following the rumour only to end up hearing his previous statements. He told us the cracks have developed due to low quality of construction. Though he may be an expert in demolition, Sarwate should have considered the plight of the residents before airing his views,” said Shaji K R, another resident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SB Sarwate Maradu flats demolition
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp