Ruckus over Sarwate’s comments on cracks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following his controversial statement on the development of cracks, nearby residents of controversial Maradu highrises have come down heavily on demolition expert and state government consultant SB Sarwate during the meeting.

“The comments by the government’s official consultant that the development of cracks was due to natural causes will indirectly support contractors and help them escape from the responsibility of repairing our homes. When he visited the apartments on Monday, we literally begged him to inspect our homes before finalising his statements.

We hope his stance won’t adversely affect us in getting the assured insurance coverage,” said Harishchandrasai, who shifted from the area after deep cracks developed in his home. Earlier, Sarwate unofficially visited the homes on Wednesday morning and inspected the affected homes.

“Even the municipality chairperson was unaware of his visit. We rushed to the site following the rumour only to end up hearing his previous statements. He told us the cracks have developed due to low quality of construction. Though he may be an expert in demolition, Sarwate should have considered the plight of the residents before airing his views,” said Shaji K R, another resident.