Anglo-Indian community expresses anguish

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An emergency meeting of the Union of Anglo-Indian Associations held here expressed anguish over the decision of the Union Government to end the constitutional provision of nominating representatives of Anglo-Indian community to the Lok Sabha and to the state Assemblies.

“The right of the community for due representation in legislature is enshrined in the Constitution. The government should desist from the move and nominate two representatives of the community to the Lok Sabha forthwith,” said general secretary Marshal D’Cunha.