Infopark techies take out rally

Prathidhwani Kochi, an organisation working for the welfare of IT professionals at Infopark, took out a protest rally from Infopark and SmartCity main gate to Carnival Infopark junction on Thursday demanding a solution to the commuting woes faced by the employees. Around 200 IT employees of Infopark participated in the rally.

The rally raised four issues faced by employees. “The road from IMG Junction to Infopark is in tatters and should be repaired immediately. Also, several streetlights on the way to Infopark Phase-II and between Carnival Infopark junction and Infopark are non-functional. The pedestrian walkway to Infopark has also developed holes,” said M G Madhavan, treasurer, Prathidhwani Kochi.

He said safety of women employees was also a concern. “Since many issues are being reported, CCTV cameras should be installed from Infopark main gate to Carnival Infopark Junction,” he said.

Prathidhwani Kochi secretary Ashik Sreenivasan addressed the gathering. “We want to bring the issues to the collector’s attention. We are planning to meet officials of the Public Works Department and the municipality to seek a solution to issues related to road and streetlights. We will conduct more protests if the authorities don’t take a positive decision,” said Vineesh T, president, Prathidhwani Kochi.