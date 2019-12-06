Home Cities Kochi

Kochi startup Rapidor to represent India at world’s largest B2B event

Rapidor, a startup from Kerala in the B2B platform segment, has won the Indian round of Comet Competition, the world’s largest B2B competition.

Published: 06th December 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rapidor founders Pawan Kumar, Prabhu Chanduru and Thomson Skariah

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rapidor, a startup from Kerala in the B2B platform segment, has won the Indian round of Comet Competition, the world’s largest B2B competition. They will represent the country in round final, where Ingram Micro Cloud, a company based in Irvine, California, will award go-to-market (GTM) funding to 64 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in a series of 16 concurrent competitions across five continents.
Thomson Skariah, CEO of Rapidor, which is based in Kochi, said the Comet Competition looked at 2,000 startups from India, and shortlisted 16 companies from various parts of the country, before selecting Rapidor to represent India in the final round.

Rapidor helps SME owners run their business efficiently with controlled inputs, automating their order-to-payments and collections cycle first.  This year’s host countries for the competition include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Israel, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the Kochi startup. “Rapidor, a startup from Kerala in the B2B platform segment, won the Indian round of Comet Competition. They will represent the country at the @IngramCloud Comet Competition2.0, world’s largest B2B startup competition. Congratulations to @rapidornow & KSUM (@startup_mission),” he tweeted.

Win $1m in cash and more
The contest will award one overall winner and three runners-up in each of the 16 locations.
Winners will be awarded $100,000 in GTM funding along with a chance to win $1 million in cash, while each runner-up will get $50,000 in GTM funding.
Even better, the top winner of the competition will receive $1 million in cash at Ingram Micro’s Cloud Summit in Miami’s South Beach from May 12 to 14, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp