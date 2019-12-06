Kochi startup Rapidor to represent India at world’s largest B2B event

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rapidor, a startup from Kerala in the B2B platform segment, has won the Indian round of Comet Competition, the world’s largest B2B competition. They will represent the country in round final, where Ingram Micro Cloud, a company based in Irvine, California, will award go-to-market (GTM) funding to 64 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in a series of 16 concurrent competitions across five continents.

Thomson Skariah, CEO of Rapidor, which is based in Kochi, said the Comet Competition looked at 2,000 startups from India, and shortlisted 16 companies from various parts of the country, before selecting Rapidor to represent India in the final round.

Rapidor helps SME owners run their business efficiently with controlled inputs, automating their order-to-payments and collections cycle first. This year’s host countries for the competition include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Israel, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the Kochi startup. “Rapidor, a startup from Kerala in the B2B platform segment, won the Indian round of Comet Competition. They will represent the country at the @IngramCloud Comet Competition2.0, world’s largest B2B startup competition. Congratulations to @rapidornow & KSUM (@startup_mission),” he tweeted.

Win $1m in cash and more

The contest will award one overall winner and three runners-up in each of the 16 locations.

Winners will be awarded $100,000 in GTM funding along with a chance to win $1 million in cash, while each runner-up will get $50,000 in GTM funding.

Even better, the top winner of the competition will receive $1 million in cash at Ingram Micro’s Cloud Summit in Miami’s South Beach from May 12 to 14, 2020.